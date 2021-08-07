Sepulveda Delivers Mustangs Third Knock-Out Round Victory of Season

August 7, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Billings, MT - For the fourth time this season and the third straight series, the Billings Mustangs went to a knock out round. Christian Sepulveda defeated Clay Fisher 2-1 in the first knock-out round to give the Mustangs their third victory of the series and go for the series win tomorrow.

Jalen Garcia reached base five times tonight in the win. He collected three hits and drove in all four runs. His two-run home run in the third inning put Billings ahead 2-0.

The Paddleheads scratched across a run in the top of the fifth inning off Misael Castillo, the Mustangs starter. After a one out walk to Jose Reyes, Cord Johnson doubles him home to cut the deficit in half.

The Paddleheads scored two more in the sixth with a Cam Thompson double and Jose Reyes groundout to take their first lead 3-2. Paddleheads got one more in the top of the seventh on a Clay Fisher fielders choice. It was 4-2 Paddleheads heading into the seventh inning stretch.

Kira De La Cruz came in and walked three batters in the seventh inning. Two of them came around to score on a bases clearing triple by Garcia. Garcia finished the game 3-for-3 and drove in four (tied season high).

The bullpen was a strength again for the Mustangs. Neil Lang threw a scoreless inning and Ruben Ramirez threw 1 2/3 scoreless while striking out three. He has allowed just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings. He boasts an 1.35 ERA.

The Mustangs are now 3-1 in the knockout round this season, Christian Sepulveda has won two of them.

The Mustangs (32-35/14-5) and the Missoula Paddleheads (46-21/11-8) meet in game five tomorrow. First pitch for 1:05 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 12:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.