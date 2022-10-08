September Highlights: Foster & Sosa Impressed

The 2022 season for the Charlotte Knights yielded some strong performances for many of the players within the Chicago White Sox organization. Charlotte Knights Media Relations Associate, Sam Perry, took a month-by-month look back at the 2022 season. In this six-part series, Perry highlights the top players from each month -- both on the mound and in the batter's box.

Pitcher: Matt Foster

Foster did not allow a run in seven appearances in September. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

SEPTEMBER: 1-0, 2 SV, 0.00 ERA (7 G, 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 HR, 1 BB, 7 SO)

Right-handed relief pitcher Matt Foster was unstoppable out of the bullpen for the Knights during September appearing in seven games and allowing zero runs. He accumulated two saves in seven innings pitched while striking out seven and only giving up two hits and one walk posting a 0.43 WHIP in the month.

Hitter: Lenyn Sosa

Lenyn Sosa excelled in the month of September. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

Infielder Lenyn Sosa closed out the season strong for the Knights playing in the most games for the club in September with 24. Sosa reached base in 21 of those 24 games as well. During the month, he had a personal season-high hitting streak that lasted nine games from the 17th through the 26th.

In the month, Sosa led the team in hits (28) and tied for first in runs scored (15). He also batted .295 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI.

Honorable Mention: Oscar Colás & Nick Ciuffo

Colás impressed in his limited time with the Knights. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

It was hard to narrow it down to just one honorable mention this month with both outfielder Colás and catcher Ciuffo playing outstanding in limited games during the final month of the season.

Colás was called up to Triple-A on Sept. 20th, taking the International League by storm, batting .387 over seven games with two doubles, two home runs, and four RBI while posting an OPS of 1.069 to end his first minor league baseball season. On Sept. 23rd, Colás propelled the Knights to a 13-11 extra-inning victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp after hitting two home runs to help tie the game late and later came around to score the winning run in the 10th inning.

Ciuffo made the most of his time behind the plate and at the plate in the month of September. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

Ciuffo led the team in batting average for the month of September but only appeared in 10 games for Charlotte, the most he had appeared in a single month all year for the Knights. During the month he batted .400 with three home runs, six RBI and six runs scored.

