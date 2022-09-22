September 22, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

GAME ONE LOSS - The Sea Dogs dropped game one of the Northeast Division Championship Series to the Somerset Patriots, 9-4 on Tuesday at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning against Patriots starter Randy Vazquez. Christian Koss led off with a single and, one out later, Niko Kavadas blasted a two-run run homer. Hudson Potts made it back-to-back long balls with a solo shot to left, giving Portland a 3-0 lead. Somerset hit around in the top of the fourth inning, exploding for eight runs against the Portland pitching staff. It was headlined by RBI hits from Eric Wagaman, Austin Wells, and Elijah Dunham. Overall, Somerset recorded five hits and four walks in the inning and took an 8-3 lead. Somerset added one more run in the top of the fifth inning. After a leadoff single from Jesus Bastidas, Tyler Hardman reached on a fielder's choice. One out later, Trey Sweeney drove him in with an RBI single, giving Somerset a 9-3 lead. Portland was able to get a run back in the bottom of the eighth inning. Wilyer Abreu put himself in scoring position, connecting with a one-out double. Koss followed with a single, driving in Abreu, and making it a 9-4 game. Both teams went scoreless in the ninth inning, with Carson Coleman closing out the game in a 9-4 Patriots win.

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL - Over the course of Portland's franchise history, the Sea Dogs are 3-10 in the first game of any level of playoff series. This included the game-one loss to the Patriots on Tuesday. While dropping the first game of the series, the Sea Dogs have been able to bounce back multiple times. Portland has recorded an 8-4 record in the second game of a series, going through their 12 playoff appearances back to the 1995 season.

MAIN SOURCE OF OFFENSE - Niko Kavadas and Hudson Potts blasted back-to-back homers in the first game, powering home a majority of the offense in game one. Out of the eight hits the Sea Dogs recorded on Tuesday, five of them came from Wilyer Abreu and Christian Koss. Abrey went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Koss had a 3-for-4 game, tallying one RBI and one run scored. Even with the Eastern League-leading base stealer, David Hamilton on the team, the Sea Dogs didn't send any runners in Tuesday's game.

A TALE OF TWO GAMES - Portland pitchers walked a total of five batters on Tuesday night. Two came from the starter Shane Drohan and reliever Ryan Zeferjahn, while Jacob Webb walked one. After the fifth inning, the free passes stopped. Brendan Nail, Taylor Broadway, Oddanier Mosqueda, and Dylan Spacke combined for 4.1 scoreless innings while walking none in the process. Sea Dogs pitchers also struck out 13 in the process compared to Somerset's 11.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER SIDE - The Erie SeaWolves and Richmond Flying Squirrels are facing off in the Southwest Division Championship Series which continues tonight at The Diamonnd in Richmond, Virginia. A four-run fifth inning and strong pitching lifted the SeaWolves to a 9-3 win over the Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night at UPMC Park. With the win, the SeaWolves have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. The winner of the series will meet the winner of Somerset and Portland's series in the Eastern League Championship Series beginning on Sunday.

PITCHING MATCHUP - The right-hander Thaddeus Ward will make his first start for the Sea Dogs since September 8. After spending a short stint on the IL, Ward returns for game two of the Northeast Division Championship Series. In his last outing, Ward worked through 5.0 innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits, walking two, and striking out five. Ward ended the regular season with arguably his three hottest starts. From August 27 to September 8, Ward struck out 25 batters while walking just four. He tied his career-high for single-game strikeouts with 10 twice, against Yard Goats on August 27 and the Fisher Cats on September 2. Ward was added to the Sea Dogs roster on August 4 after spending time with High-A Greenville and Low-A Salem to begin his season.

