September 11 at Lake County Cancelled
September 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Fort Wayne TinCaps 2022 season came to an end on Sunday morning when the final game versus the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) was canceled due to wet grounds.
The season had many highlights for Fort Wayne, including a return to full capacity at Parkview Field. The TinCaps averaged over 5,000 fans per game, third-most of any Single-A or High-A team in MiLB. Fort Wayne also had Robert Hassell III represent the TinCaps in the MiLB Futures Game - the first time an active TinCaps player has received that honor. Fort Wayne returns to Parkview Field in April of 2023.
