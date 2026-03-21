"SENSATIONAL FROM THE 17-YEAR-OLD!!!"
Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026
- New Mexico United Heads on the Road to Take on San Antonio FC - New Mexico United
- Orange County SC Aims to End Draw Streak vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Orange County SC
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Louisville City FC Today - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Battery to Face Charlotte in U.S. Open Cup Second Round on March 31
- Battery Back in Action against Birmingham at Home Saturday
- MUSC Match Preview: Charleston vs. Birmingham
- Colton Swan Called up for U.S. U-20 National Team for Friendlies
- Battery's Colton Swan Called up for U.S. U-20 National Team for Friendlies