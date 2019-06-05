Sens to Host Second Annual 'Senators Golf Classic' in Aid of CMHA-HPE at Black Bear Ridge

The Belleville Senators are excited to announce that its second annual 'Senators Golf Classic' will take place on Sept. 30 at Black Bear Ridge Golf Course.

All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Hastings and Prince Edward branch that works to facilitate access to the resources people require to maintain and improve mental health and community integration, build resilience, and support recovery from mental illness.

"We're excited to once again team up with Shorelines Casino Belleville to host our second annual Senators Golf Classic," Belleville Senators COO Rob Mullowney said. "The tournament will provide a fun-filled day while raising money for a great organization in the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Hastings and Prince Edward Branch. With our team on hand, it will present a great opportunity for local businesses to interact with our players and staff ahead of another season of Senators hockey."

The day will begin at 11am with lunch before the teams hit the course for a 12pm shotgun start. Dinner will be at 5:30pm with awards and prizes handed out at 6:30pm. There will also be a silent auction featuring limited edition memorabilia.

"CMHA-HPE is thrilled to be part of the Belleville Senator's Golf Tournament," said Executive Director Sandie Sidsworth. "We are honoured by the community support demonstrated by the Belleville Senators!"

The tournament takes place at the conclusion of the Senators' 2019-20 training camp.

Registration for a team of three is $1250 with additional sponsorship opportunities available. Every player will also receive a Belleville Senators gift bag that includes limited edition products. Last year's team jacket provided to players received rave reviews.

