Sens Sign Paul to One-Year, Two-Way Deal

July 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has signed forward Nick Paul to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry a value of $650,000 in the National Hockey League and $80,000 in the American Hockey League.

Paul, 23, spent the majority of last season with the AHL's Belleville Senators, scoring 14 goals and adding 13 assists for 27 points in 54 games. Paul was recalled to Ottawa on three separate occasions, scoring one goal in 11 NHL games.

A Mississauga native, the 6-3, 213-pound forward has scored 35 goals and added 46 assists in 171 career AHL games with Binghamton and Belleville. He has added three goals and three assists in 36 career NHL games, all with Ottawa.

Paul has represented his country on one occasion, winning gold as part of Team Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship, hosted by Montreal and Toronto. Originally drafted by Dallas in the fourth round (101st overall) in the 2013 NHL draft, he was acquired by Ottawa on July 1, 2014 in a trade with the Stars.

