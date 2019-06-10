Sens Sign Ebert to Two-Way Contract

June 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has signed defenceman Nick Ebert to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry an annual value of $700,000 in the National Hockey League and $300,000 in the American Hockey League, with a $350,000 guarantee.

Ebert, aged 25, spent last season with Orbero of the Swedish Hockey League where he led all Orbero skaters in with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists). His 11 goals were third, and 33 points ranked fourth among all SHL defencemen. In his first full SHL season, he led Orbero in average time-on-ice (21:23) and shots (144) and tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (three).

The 6-0, 203 lb., native of Livingston, N.J. has also spent time in the KHL with Bratislava Slovan and has skated with the Manchester Monarchs, Ontario Reign and Texas Stars of the AHL totalling 19 goals, 32 assists and 86 penalty minutes in 157 career AHL games.

Initially drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the seventh round (211th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, Ebert was a teammate of current Senators defenceman Ben Harpur on the 2014 Memorial Cup finalist Guelph Storm (OHL) and was coached by D.J. Smith during his first season in the OHL, as a 16-year-old with the Windsor Spitfires.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.