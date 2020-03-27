Sens Release $100,000 in 50/50 Funds Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

The Belleville Senators, in partnership with the Ottawa Senators Foundation, announced a donation of $100,000 today to local charities in the Bay of Quinte area courtesy of the team's 50/50 efforts and continued its commitment to ensure all funds raised stay local.

With the 2019-20 AHL season currently suspended, the decision was made to release funds early so that local charities will have access amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are unprecedented times for everyone," said Belleville Senators COO Rob Mullowney. "Our organization, in cooperation with the Ottawa Senators Foundation, felt it was very important to expedite this process and get these funds to important community organizations within the Bay of Quinte during the Covid-19 pandemic as quickly as possible. A big thank you to our fans, season ticket holders, staff, players and volunteers who have all supported our 50/50 program to date."

Registered charities within the Bay of Quinte that received a portion of these funds include: Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic Education Foundation, United Way Hastings and Prince Edward, The Children's Foundation serving Hastings, Northumberland & Prince Edward Counties, Wounded Warriors, Gleaners Foodbank, The Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation, Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Belleville General Hospital Foundation.

The Rotary Club of Belleville generously deferred any receipt of any current funds to make more available to local charitable organizations during this unprecedented time.

With today's donation, it brings the Senators' three-season total of direct funds raised for the Bay of Quinte community to just under $500,000.

These funds are raised through team initiatives such as the 50/50, CAA Chuck-a-Puck, Hockey Fights Cancer, Military Appreciation Night, the Belleville Senators Golf Classic as well as funds raised from community alley inside CAA Arena or donations to local fundraisers.

