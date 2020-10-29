Sens Re-Sign Dougherty for 2020-21

The Belleville Senators have re-signed defenceman Jack Dougherty to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Dougherty was in the midst of a career year with the Sens before the suspension of the 2019-20 season, tallying new career highs in goals (four) and points (15). His 11 assists matched his previous career best.

The 23-year-old is a veteran of 256 career AHL games with Belleville, Milwaukee and Rochester, notching 53 points in the process (nine goals).

