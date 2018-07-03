Sens Offer Updates on Their Summers

July 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





As the offseason rolls on, members of the Belleville Senators have been staying busy on and off the ice as they count the days down to the 2018-19 season.

With Sens Development Camp just concluding from the SensPlex in Kanata, Ont., a number of players who turned out for Belleville last season took a moment to update us on how their summer has gone so far.

Andrew Sturtz

First month of May I stayed at home, I did a lot of mobility workouts. Belleville's strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Benoit sent me all of my lifts so I was able to stay on top of that and in June I came up to Ottawa and trained with Jeremy and Chris Schwarz while also skating with Shelley, the team's skating coach. No vacations yet though but heading to Detroit after development camp for a week to relax with a buddy from school who I trained with and lived with last year but apart from that just keep training and working hard.

Marcus Hogberg

I've just been at home spending time with my family and friends and enjoying some time off in Sweden. I've been getting back on the ice and practiced four times last week before heading into development camp

Parker Kelly

I moved out to my aunt and uncles house just outside Edmonton so that's been a big step in my offseason training and have been skating with my power skating coach so it's been good so far. When the season ended I got back home and hung around with my family and friends so that's what I've been doing most of the time so far.

Filip Gustavsson

I've been focusing on eating right and practicing with old teammates and still having at the same time as I've been playing golf and tennis and stuff like that.

Boston Leier

I have been just hanging out at home. I train every day and then just skate three times a week with a group of other pros. I haven't done much for vacation except for this week I'm down in the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia for a wedding. If I do get any time off I go up to my cabin in Northern Saskatchewan but haven't been up there yet just because it's been so busy.

