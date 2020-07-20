Senior Spotlight to Feature Hudson and Stow-Munroe Falls/Kent Roosevelt at Canal Park July 25

July 20, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - Canal Park will once again play host to another night of celebration for the Class of 2020 as the Hudson Explorers will take on a combined team from Kent Roosevelt and Stow-Munroe Falls High Schools on July 25. This third installment of Senior Night features a Suburban League rivalry matchup with first pitch of the nine-inning game set for 7:05 p.m. at the home of the Akron RubberDucks.

Due to the high school baseball season being cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, each team will be able to celebrate Senior Night in a memorable way as players will have their pictures on the video board and pregame celebrations will commemorate the occasion. Post-game fireworks for this event will begin shortly after the conclusion of this game.

"Seeing these student-athletes and coaches have one more opportunity to play together this year has been incredible, and we can't wait to see our community come together again in this special celebration for the Class of 2020," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "Safety at Canal Park is our highest priority so that we can offer our community another memorable evening for the student-athletes and their families. "

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. The attendance for this event will be limited to 1,000 fans at Canal Park, socially distanced within the seating bowl.

TICKETS

Tickets to this event are available for $10 and can be purchased online at www.akronrubberducks.com or by directly contacting the Akron RubberDucks sales team at (330) 253-5151 or [email protected] Each fan in attendance will need to present their ticket-either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device-at their designated point of entry into the ballpark with all members of their party together at the time of entry.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via CASHLESS purchases. All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned, socially-distanced seating location.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at [email protected]

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.