Senior Spotlight Series Continues at Canal Park with Two More Senior Night Games Slated for July 30, 31

July 27, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are proud to announce to two more games in this summer's socially-distant Senior Spotlight Series at Canal Park. July 30 will feature another Suburban league showdown as Nordonia High School takes on Wadsworth High School, and July 31 showcases the Royals of Cuyahoga Valley Chistian Academy (CVCA) against the Titans of Triway High School. Each game will be a nine-inning exhibition with gates opening to fans at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch at 7:05 p.m. at the home of the Akron RubberDucks.

Despite the high school spring sports season being cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, each team will be able to celebrate Senior Night in a memorable way as players will have their pictures on the video board and pregame celebrations will commemorate the occasion.

"This summer has been unlike any other, but we are so thrilled to offer these student-athletes the opportunity to play one last game as seniors under the lights here at our ballpark. We know the players and coaches are missing out on many memories, but we know this Senior Night will be one to remember," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "The safety of our community is of the utmost importance, and we will continue to offer a safe way for our community to celebrate these student-athletes. "

The Akron RubberDucks will continue to follow all social distancing protocols as outlined by Gov. DeWine, Mayor Horrigan, and state and local health officials. The attendance for each event will be limited to 1,000 fans at Canal Park, socially distanced within the seating bowl.

TICKETS

Tickets to this event are available for $10 and can be purchased online at www.akronrubberducks.com or by directly contacting the Akron RubberDucks sales team at (330) 253-5151 or [email protected] Each fan in attendance will need to present their ticket-either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device-at their designated point of entry into the ballpark with all members of their party together at the time of entry.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase via CASHLESS purchases. All guests at Canal Park will be required to wear face coverings at all times, except while sitting in their assigned, socially-distanced seating location.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.