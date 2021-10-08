Seng Wins Finest in the Field Award

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced Waterloo Bucks outfielder Chris Seng is a 2021 Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Award winner. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. Seng, who is now in his third year at the University of Louisville, finished the season with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. The La Grange, Kentucky native appeared in 51 games for Waterloo, playing error-free baseball with 108 total chances as a fielder.

The 2021 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage

C Spencer Sarringar Bismarck Larks Northern State .994

1B Ronald Sweeny III La Crosse Loggers Minnesota .987

2B EJ Exposito Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Long Island University .974

3B Jordan Barth St. Cloud Rox Augustana University .943

SS Michael Brooks Duluth Huskies Central Florida .950

OF Chris Seng Waterloo Bucks Louisville 1.000

OF McKay Barney Kenosha Kingfish Washington .992

OF Bryant Shellenbarger Madison Mallards Akron .992

P Cam Schuelke Traverse City Pit Spitters Florida Gulf Coast 1.000

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. The winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League.

The Bucks recently wrapped up their 27th season of play, winning the Great Plains East Championship. Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium, home of the Bucks, welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

