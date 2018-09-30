Senators Trim Training Camp Roster to 24

The Belleville Senators have made a number of roster moves ahead of the 2018-19 American Hockey League season after concluding its preseason campaign Saturday.

Forward Aaron Luchuk and defenceman Macoy Erkamps have been reassigned to the ECHL's Brampton Beast by the Ottawa Senators while forwards Francois Beauchemin and Boston Leier and goaltender Jake Paterson have been assigned to Brampton by Belleville.

Furthermore, defencemen Jonathan Racine, Chase Stewart and Kelly Summers, as well as forwards Daniel Ciampini and Jordy Stallard, have been released from their AHL training camp tryouts with Belleville.

Belleville's training camp roster now sits at 24 players.

The Sens open their 2018-19 season Saturday with a trip to Utica. Belleville's home opener is Oct. 17 against the Binghamton Devils and tickets are available.

