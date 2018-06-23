Senators Selected Tkachuk Fourth Overall

June 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators made a big splash for its future Friday night as they selected forward Brady Tkachuk with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Tkachuk, whose older brother Matthew plays for Calgary in the NHL, played 40 games last season for Boston University where he had eight goals and 23 assists. He was named to the NCAA Hockey East All-Rookie team and also won the NCAA Hockey East championship with the Terriers. The 18-year-old also collected a bronze medal with the USA at the 2018 World Juniors.

With its second first round pick, originally at No. 22 before moving back to No. 26 to acquire a second round pick, Ottawa selected defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the Okotoks Oilers of the AJHL. Bernard-Docker had 20 goals and 41 points in 49 games last season.

With its second round pick, 48th overall, the Senators selected another blueliner in Jonny Tychonick from the Penticton Vees of the BCHL. The 18-year-old put up 47 points (nine goals) in 48 contests during the 2017-18 campaign.

