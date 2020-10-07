Senators Release Community Impact Report

The Belleville Senators have been committed to being a leader in our community since our inaugural season in 2017. That vision has continued to motivate us to truly make a difference where we live.

With a particular focus on health and wellness, education and youth, we are proud to share our community initiatives during the 2019-20 season.

We are excited to share that the Belleville Senators organization helped to donate a total of $154,000 throughout the 2019-20 season.

Report Highlights

GROW LIKE THE PROS: Three different events impacting 90 youth in sports.

GAY LEA BREAKFAST PROGRAMS: 2 programs served over 400 students breakfast

HOSPITAL VISITS: 2 hospitals and over 320 patients visited

FIRST SHIFT PROGRAMS: 2 events impacting over 60 youth in sports. Holiday Parades: 4 parades attended, with 2000 holiday cards distributed

COACHES CLINICS: 5 coaches clinics held, with 125 coaches attending

SCHOOLS VISITED: 13 schools throughout the Bay of Quinte, 2600 students participated

SENS FRIENDS ATTENDEES: 100 at risk youth were able to attend games and meet a player

CORPORATE PARTNER TICKET DONATIONS: 1700 Tickets donated. Tickets or Merchandise were donated to 77 local fundraising initiatives to help raise funds in excess of $35,000

CAA CHUCK A PUCK FUNDS RAISED: $22,926.05

50/50 FUNDS DONATED: $100,000

