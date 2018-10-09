Senators Recall Scarfo from Brampton

The Belleville Senators have recalled forward Ryan Scarfo from the ECHL's Brampton Beast.

In 13 games with the Sens towards the end of last season, the 24-year-old tallied two goals and two assists along with six penalty minutes after finishing his collegiate career at Union College. He appeared in three preseason games with Brampton last week.

The Senators are back in action Friday as they visit Winnipeg to play the Manitoba Moose. Belleville's home opener is Oct. 17 against Binghamton at CAA Arena and tickets are available.

