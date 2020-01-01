Senators Recall Balcers from Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Rudolfs Balcers from the Belleville Senators.

Since returning from an injury that delayed the start of his season, Balcers has rattled off 24 points (eight goals) in just 19 games. He set a franchise best 15-game point streak that started with his first game of the season.

The Latvian played 36 games in Ottawa last season scoring five goals and 14 points.

In a corresponding move, the Sens reassigned JC Beaudin to Belleville.

Beaudin has an assist in 22 games with Ottawa as well as a goal and two assists in eight contests with Belleville.

The Senators are back in action Friday when they host Rochester. Tickets are available.

