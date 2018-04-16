Senators Present $125,000 to Bay of Quinte Charities

The Belleville Senators proudly presented $125,000 on Saturday night to five different charities in the Bay of Quinte region, each receiving $25,000 each during the team's final home game of the inaugural season Saturday.

Danielle Robinson and Jonathan Bodden of the Ottawa Senators Foundation along with Sens COO Rob Mullowney and Vice-President of Communications Roger Lajoie presented $25,000 cheques to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation, The Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation, The Children's Foundation Belleville, The United Way Hastings and Prince Edward County Chapter and the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The money donated will focus on programming that benefits the Bay of Quinte in the areas of health, wellness, education and youth.

The proceeds have come directly from the Belleville Senators' in-game 50/50, which has been a resounding success in its first season of operation.

"From day one we made a commitment to support our community. We are incredibly proud to donate $125,000 to five different charities located in the Bay of Quinte," Mullowney said. "Through the support of our incredible 50/50 volunteers, our staff, the support of the Ottawa Senators Foundation and most importantly our tremendous fans, we are proud to provide these funds that will have a meaningful impact on the place we call home."

