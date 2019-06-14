Senators Looking to Expand Business with New Hires
June 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators are continuing to expand its business with the advertisement of five new positions available in the front office.
As the franchise heads into its third season, additional resources are being recruited to continue to grow the team from a business standpoint.
The five new positions advertised are as follows:
Sales Manager, Events
Senior Account Executive, Business Development
Account Executive, Ticket Sales and Services
Finance Coordinator
Coordinator, Community and Partner Relations
To apply for any of these positions, email jobs@bellevillesens.com.
