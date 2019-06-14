Senators Looking to Expand Business with New Hires

The Belleville Senators are continuing to expand its business with the advertisement of five new positions available in the front office.

As the franchise heads into its third season, additional resources are being recruited to continue to grow the team from a business standpoint.

The five new positions advertised are as follows:

Sales Manager, Events

Senior Account Executive, Business Development

Account Executive, Ticket Sales and Services

Finance Coordinator

Coordinator, Community and Partner Relations

To apply for any of these positions, email jobs@bellevillesens.com.

