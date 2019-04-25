Senators Lobby for Extra Inning Win over Goats

HARTFORD - Chuck Taylor's two-run single highlighted a four-run 11th inning to pace the red-hot Harrisburg Senators to a 10-7 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats, before 3,621 at Dunkin' Donuts Park Thursday night. Harrisburg is off to a league-best 17-3 start. Hartford(10-11) led 1-0 after seven innings, before the two clubs combined for 16 runs and 16 hits over the last four innings of the game. Taylor, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning, finished with two singles, a sacrifice fly and four RBI.

The Yard Goats thrilled the crowd in the ninth inning. Trailing 4-2 and down to their last out, Manny Melendez and Scott Burcham hit back-to-back home runs to send the contest into extra innings. Trailing by two in the 10th inning, Hartford rallied again with two outs to tie the game on run-scoring singles by Vince Fernandez and Arvicent Perez.

Lost in the offensive explosion was the solid pitching of Yard Goats starter Ashton Goudeau, who hurled six shutout innings to extend his scoreless innings streak to 17. He scattered four hits and struck out a season-high eight. Melendez had a homer among his three hits and three RBI to pace Hartford's 17-hit attack Tyler Nevin added three hits. The Yard Goats left 17 men on base.

Game two of the four-game series is Friday at 7:05 PM. Jack Wynkoop will pitch for Hartford against Ben Braymer of Harrisburg in a battle of left handed pitchers. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410AM, on 100.9 FM, in Spanish on 1120AM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com.

Harrisburg 10-14-1Hartford 7-17-1

WP- James Bourque (3-0)

LP- Jordan Foley (1-3)

T- 4:05

A- 3,621

