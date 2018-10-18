Senators Launch New Game Plans

October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have released three additional game plans for the second half of the 2018-19 American Hockey League season.

A 21-game second half of the season plan is available that commences Jan. 4 while a new 12-game plan, featuring three games a month from January through April, is also now on sale.

Additionally, a six-game pack has also been added. Full details, including price are below (all pricing is subject to tax and surcharges):

Half Season Game Plans

Second Half Season Plan - starting at $457.50

The second half season plan features 21 games, five each in January, February and April and six games in March. The pack features four contests against Laval and three match-ups with Toronto and Cleveland as well as contests with Hershey, Winnipeg, Syracuse and more.

Partial Season Game Plans

12 Game Plan - starting at $258

This 12-game plan captures a lot of division play as 10 of the 12 games are North Division match-ups including three with Laval and Toronto.

6 Game Plan - starting at $129

The six-game plan features two games in January and April and one each in February and March. Each of the six games features a different opponent.

All three partial plans come with the following benefits:

Same seat for all games in your package

Priority access to purchase tickets for Calder Cup Playoffs

Copy of Team Photo

Online Account Manager

Payment Plans Available

Senators loyalty program enrolment In regards to payment plans, fans can pay in full or in three stages with payment being withdrawn on Nov. 1, Dec. 1 and Jan. 1.

For more information and to purchase any of the three new partial season plans, please click here or call 613-967-8067. They can also be purchased from our Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.