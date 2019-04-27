Senators Cooped Up in Game One 6-2 Loss to Hartford

April 27, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





In game one of a doubleheader Saturday, the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Senators 6-2. It was the second loss in three games by the Senators as their record dropped to 17-4 on the season. Hartford improved to 11-11. Hartford plated three runs in the first, then tacked on runs, keep their distance from Harrisburg. The Senators tallied two in the fourth, but couldn't get any closer and had 10 of their final 11 batters retired.

Turning Point

Hartford tallied three runs in the first, including an unearned run. However, they didn't stop there and tacked on single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to take control of the game.

On Capitol Hill

Ben Braymer started and went five innings. After back-to-back quality starts, he was tagged with five earned runs on nine hits. He threw 90 pitches, 55 strikes on the cold Saturday afternoon. Ronald Pena walked the only batter he faced before leaving. Jacob Condra-Bogan finished the sixth by stranding the bases loaded.

With the Gavel

Harrisburg managed just six hits and no player had two hits. Ian Sagdal and Drew Ward both doubled while Tres Barrera had a run scoring single. Tyler Goeddel, Adrian Sanchez and Chuck Taylor all had singles.

Filibusters

It was the second time in three games that the Sens have given up 3+ runs in the first inning.

With the loss in game one, the Sens are 4-1 against Hartford this season.

Ronald Pena left due to an injury after walking the only batter he faced.

On Deck

After the second game tonight, the Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play the final game of their four-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. RH Wil Crowe is on the hill for the Sens and RH Brandon Gold takes the ball for Hartford. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 12:55 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.