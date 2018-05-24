Senators Announce Secondary Jersey Logo for 2018-19 AHL Season

The Belleville Senators are excited to announce its secondary jersey logo for the 2018-19 AHL Season.

The mark, inspired by the team's residency in the Belleville community, refreshes the inaugural season patch used last season and will appear on the shoulders of jerseys for the new campaign. It features a stylised rendition of the City of Belleville logo embraced by the team's name, stripes and colour scheme.

"The new logo shows a strong integration between our team and the community we call home," said Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer for the Belleville Senators. "It is important for us to recognise this support, wear it as a badge of honour and be an ambassador for the region on our travels."

