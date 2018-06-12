Senators Announce Radio Extension with CJBQ

June 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce a three-year extension with CJBQ as the official radio broadcaster of all Sens games.

Veteran broadcaster Jack Miller will remain as the team's play by play commentator while David Foot and Paul Svoboda will provide colour commentary during Sens home games.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with CJBQ through the 2020-21 season," Senators COO Rob Mullowney said. "Having the American Hockey League on our local airwaves has provided fans, especially when we are on the road, a fantastic way to keep up-to-date with the team and given them the opportunity to listen to every second of the action and we look forward to building on what was a great inaugural season partnership."

The Senators will play 76 regular season games during its second season and will also host two preseason games at the Yardmen Arena, all of which will be available on CJBQ 800 and www.cjbq.com as well as the Belleville Senators and CJBQ App.

"Quinte Broadcasting Co. Ltd. is extremely pleased, honoured and excited about this new three-year broadcasting agreement with the Belleville Senators," said CJBQ President Bill Morton. "This is a natural fit for CJBQ with its rich history of broadcasting hockey right back to the 1950s. Season one was the first time CJBQ had produced live broadcasts of a professional hockey team and we are now ready to build on that experience over the next three years and hopefully beyond."

The Sens will play its home opener on Oct. 17 at the Yardmen Arena. Season tickets are the only way to secure your seat for the 2018-19 season at the lowest price and can be purchased or by calling 613-967-8067.

For all the latest news on the team follow @BellevilleSens on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Download the Sens mobile app from the App Store or Google Play and take the team with you everywhere you go.

