Senators Announce Four Additional Staff Hirings

The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce four additional full-time hiring's to its staff ahead of the 2018-19 American Hockey League season.

Sara Esford joins the Sens as a Staff Accountant while Daniela Passarelli and Sarah McLean come onboard as Marketing Coordinator and Ticket Operations Coordinator, respectively. Clara Quinn has also joined the Senators in a full-time role as Account Executive, Ticket Sales and Services.

Esford previously worked as a Project Accountant for Commercial Development with the Taggart Group of Companies for the past six years and has also worked as an accounting clerk for Northern Metro Inc. Esford earned an accounting diploma from Everest College in Ottawa.

Passarelli worked as a Business Development intern with the Senators from January-April of this year before transitioning into a permanent role with the team. The Montreal native has a diploma in commerce from John Abbott College (Cegep) as well as a bachelor's degree in Human Relations from Concordia. She also obtained a graduate degree in sport business management from Durham College where she also worked as the sports information and marketing coordinator assistant.

During the Sens' inaugural season, McLean worked as a ticket seller in the Box Office before accepting a full-time role with the team. McLean, a native of Cobourg, Ont., has a three-year, advanced diploma in Sport Management from Durham College as well as a two-year diploma in Operations Management. She is also five credits shy of a bachelor of business administration from Laurentian University.

Quinn joined the Senators as an intern in May 2017 before accepting a part-time role with the team ahead of the 2017-18 season. A native of Belleville, Quinn completed her studies at Loyalist College in Business Administration with a graduate degree in Public Relations and Events Management. She is also currently the assistant general manager for the Canadian National Women's Floorball team and has career experience in international sports media and marketing, federal politics, economic development and tourism.

