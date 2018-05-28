Senators Announce Community Business Partnerships

The Senators are pleased to introduce a new corporate partnership tier to the market. The Community Business Partnership program extends upon the team's existing partnership structure to provide an additional avenue for businesses to collaborate with the team.

"As we continue to grow and evolve our business after a successful inaugural season we are pleased to offer a community partner program," said Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer of the Belleville Senators. "The business community has been a tremendous supporter of our team and we view this announcement as another step towards deepening our roots in the place we call home. We offer a very compelling marketing platform for businesses of any size and believe that our Community Business Partnership program offers access to this platform at a very affordable price."

The partnerships, ranging from $2,750 to $7,350, include two green level season tickets, mainstay website recognition, partner networking events and a selection of additional digital and social media, in-venue signage, in-game activation space, group experiences and premium hosting opportunities chosen by the partner. They also include an option to purchase dedicated parking for games.

The announcement follows the recent unveiling of the team's secondary jersey logo. Community Business Partners will have marketing rights to an exclusive new mark inspired by this logo.

"In dedicating a logo to these partners, our hope is that they recognize the integration, understand how important they are to us and proudly display their affiliation with the team to those around them."

Full details on the Community Business Partnership packages can be found below. For more information or to secure your partnership, please contact Clara Quinn or Roger Lajoie. Follow the Belleville Senators on LinkedIn to stay up to date on all business developments and partnership opportunities from the team.

Community Business Partnerships

All Packages Include:

Two green level season tickets

Website recognition under Community Business Partnerships

Invitation to our bi-annual Partnership Marketing Club

Product/service offer once yearly to season ticket base

Standard - $2,750 + HST

Choose to add ONE of the following to customise your Community Business Partnership:

Activation space for one regular season home game

Washroom signage for two regular season home games

Website advertising up to 50,000 impressions

20 group tickets

One game in an eight person "Party Box"

Deluxe - $3,850 + HST

Choose to add TWO of the following to customise your Community Business Partnership:

Activation space for two regular season home games

Digital screen advertising for five regular season home games

LED ring exposure for three regular season home games

Washroom signage for 10 regular season home games

Website advertising up to 50,000 impressions

20 group tickets

One game in an eight person "Party Box"

Supreme - $5,650 + HST

Choose to add THREE of the following to customise your Community Business Partnership:

Activation space for four regular season home games

Digital screen advertising for 20 regular season home games

LED ring exposure for 10 regular season home games

Washroom signage for 20 regular season home games

Website advertising up to 100,000 impressions

50 group tickets

One game in an 12 person Premium Suite

Ultimate - $7,350 + HST

Choose to add ONE of the following from BOTH Group A and Group B to customise your Community Business Partnership:

Group A

Game night sponsorship

Activation space for 10 regular season home games

LED ring exposure for 10 regular season home games

Two game in an 12 person Premium Suite

Group B

Digital screen advertising for the full regular season home games

Washroom signage for the full regular season home games

Website advertising up to 100,000 impressions

100 group tickets

