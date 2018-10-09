Senators Announce Addition of Two Party Boxes to CAA Arena
October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators are excited to announce the addition of 'Party Boxes' to the CAA Arena ahead of the 2018-19 American Hockey League season.
Located on Level 2 at the North End, Party Boxes will provide fans with an additional premium opportunity to watch the Senators all season long while enjoying differing food and beverage packages provided by Spectra.
Party Boxes are only sold as a group of six or eight tickets. The price breakdown for Party Boxes is as follows (all pricing is subject to tax and surcharges):
Premium Games (vs. Toronto, home-opener and Dec. 27 and Dec. 29):
Six seats - $216
Eight seats - $288
Party Boxes (for all other games):
Six seats - $204
Eight seats - $272
Furthermore, Party Boxes can also have a food and beverage package included that features your own personal server. The following packages are available (cost is in addition to the ticket price plus tax):
Party Pack #1 - $145
Six hot dogs
Six souvenir fountain drinks
Two souvenir popcorn tubs
Party Pack #2 - $155
Two large pizzas
Six souvenir fountain drinks
Two souvenir popcorn tubs
Party Pack #3 - $215
Six beer braised beef sandwiches
Six souvenir fountain drinks
Two souvenir popcorn tubs
Please note that food and beverage prices do not include tax or gratuity. Refills for popcorn and fountain pop will be available for $3. A food and beverage package must be sold in order to guarantee a designated server. Fans who purchase a Party Box also have the option of purchasing food and beverage on an individual basis from any of the concession stands in CAA Arena.
To purchase a party box for any Senators home game or to inquire about any of the teams premium seating opportunities, please call 613-967-8067.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2018
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wild Reassigns Four to Allen - Iowa Wild
- Bears Weekly #1: Club Hits Road After Opening 2018-19 Campaign - Hershey Bears
- Chicago Wolves to Appear Four Times on NHL Network - Chicago Wolves
- Senators Recall Scarfo from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Senators Announce Addition of Two Party Boxes to CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Action Coming to NHL Network - AHL
- Monsters Sign Forward Trent Vogelhuber to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Aberg Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Week 1 Report: Hogs Seeking First Win in Home Opener - Rockford IceHogs
- Nicolas Roy Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Nicolas Roy Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Condors Home Saturday with the Futboleros in Town - Bakersfield Condors
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Weekly: Penguins Start 20th Season Strong, Now Travel to Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gustavsson Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- The Bridgeport Report - Week 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Florida Panthers Recall F Juho Lammikko from Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.