Senators Announce Addition of Two Party Boxes to CAA Arena

October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators are excited to announce the addition of 'Party Boxes' to the CAA Arena ahead of the 2018-19 American Hockey League season.

Located on Level 2 at the North End, Party Boxes will provide fans with an additional premium opportunity to watch the Senators all season long while enjoying differing food and beverage packages provided by Spectra.

Party Boxes are only sold as a group of six or eight tickets. The price breakdown for Party Boxes is as follows (all pricing is subject to tax and surcharges):

Premium Games (vs. Toronto, home-opener and Dec. 27 and Dec. 29):

Six seats - $216

Eight seats - $288

Party Boxes (for all other games):

Six seats - $204

Eight seats - $272

Furthermore, Party Boxes can also have a food and beverage package included that features your own personal server. The following packages are available (cost is in addition to the ticket price plus tax):

Party Pack #1 - $145

Six hot dogs

Six souvenir fountain drinks

Two souvenir popcorn tubs

Party Pack #2 - $155

Two large pizzas

Six souvenir fountain drinks

Two souvenir popcorn tubs

Party Pack #3 - $215

Six beer braised beef sandwiches

Six souvenir fountain drinks

Two souvenir popcorn tubs

Please note that food and beverage prices do not include tax or gratuity. Refills for popcorn and fountain pop will be available for $3. A food and beverage package must be sold in order to guarantee a designated server. Fans who purchase a Party Box also have the option of purchasing food and beverage on an individual basis from any of the concession stands in CAA Arena.

To purchase a party box for any Senators home game or to inquire about any of the teams premium seating opportunities, please call 613-967-8067.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.