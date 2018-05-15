Senators Announce 20/20 Contest for Season Ticket Holders

The Belleville Senators 20/20 contest gives fans a chance to win 20 awesome prizes in 20 days by securing season tickets for the 2018-19 season. The contest runs Monday to Friday from May 21 to June 15 and features a number of daily giveaways and unique Belleville Senators experiences. This includes game worn jerseys, player meet and greets and a bonus 20/20 Contest Grand Prize trip for two to the 2019 AHL All-Star Game Classic in Springfield, MA.

All season ticket holders who secure their tickets before the date of each draw will be entered into that and all subsequent draws. All season ticket holders as of Friday, June 15 will be entered into the 20/20 Contest Grand Prize draw to be held on June 18.

To learn all of the benefits of being a season ticket holder, including preferred pricing and payment options, click here. To secure your tickets for the 2018-19 season, contact the team via 613-967-8067 or seasontickets@bellevillesens.com.

20/20 Contest Prizes

May 21: VIP Experience

Spend a night out at a Belleville Senators home game! Prize includes limousine service, dinner before the game and an upgrade to luxury seating in the Mezzanine for you and three friends.

May 22: Road Trip

Attend a Sens vs Marlies game in Toronto. Hotel and travel accommodations for you and three friends included.

May 23: Nick Paul Game Worn Jersey

May 24: Road Trip

Attend a Sens vs Marlies game in Toronto. Hotel and travel accommodations for you and three friends included.

May 25: Behind the Scenes

Receive a behind the scenes tour of the Belleville Senators dressing room for you and a friend, and meet players and coaching staff along the way.

May 30: Road Trip

Attend a Sens vs Marlies game in Toronto. Hotel and travel accommodations for you and three friends included.

May 31: Marcus Hogberg Game Worn Jersey

June 1: NHL Call-Up

Watch the Ottawa Senators play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre. Two tickets to the game and complementary VIA Rail tickets included.

June 7: Christian Jaros Game Worn Jersey

June 14: NHL Call-Up

Watch the Ottawa Senators play the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Two tickets to the game and complementary VIA Rail tickets included.

June 15: Ben Harpur Game Worn Jersey

Grand Prize - June 18: AHL All-Star Experience

Tickets for two to the 2019 All-Star Classic in Springfield, MA. Travel, food and hotel accommodations included.

