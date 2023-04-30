Senators And Patriots Each Take A Win

The Harrisburg Senators and Somerset Patriots split their doubleheader Saturday evening with Somerset winning game one 3-2 and the Senators winning game two 9-5. Frankie Tostado drove in four runs in game two to pace the Sens. Harrisburg erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring eight runs between the third and fourth innings. In game one, Donovan Casey hit a two-run first inning home run to tie the game but those were the only runs the Sens could push across the plate.

The Big Play

In game one, the Senators loaded the bases on walks with two outs in the third but couldn't push across a run. In game two, Frankie Tostado drove in two runs with a single to left field in the third inning to tie the game at 4-4. Harrisburg would go one to score two more runs in the third and three in the fourth.

On Capitol Hill

Alex Troop started and pitched five solid innings in game one. He allowed two runs on five hits. Reid Schaller took the loss, allowing a two out run in the sixth inning. In game two, Orlando Ribalta earned the win going the final 2.2 innings and allowing just a hit. Michael Cuevas started and went 2.1 innings allowing three runs on two hits. Garvin Alston went two innings and allowed two runs on four hits.

With the Gavel

Donovan Casey homered and singled and drove in two runs in game one. In game two, Blake Rutherford had three hits, a home run and two doubles, drove in a run and scored three times. Frankie Tostado drove in four runs with a double and a single. Jack Dunn had two hits and scored twice.

Filibusters

Game two took 2:20 to play seven innings... The teams combined to score nine runs in the third inning... Harrisburg raised their team batting average from .212 to .218 in the doubleheader... The nine runs in game two was the most they've scored in a game this season.

On the Docket

The Senators and Somerset Patriots play the final game of their six-game series at FNB Field Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 12:45 p.m.

