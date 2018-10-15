Senators and CAA Start 50/50 Jackpot at $5,000 for Wednesday Night

October 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Less than 900 tickets available for home opener Less than 900 tickets are available for Wednesday's Belleville Senators home opener against the Binghamton Devils at CAA Arena.

All fans in attendance Wednesday will receive a CAA Senators rally towel.

Leading into the game, CAA South Central Ontario will be hosting a Fan Festival from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in Parking Lot A on the west side of the arena adjacent to Cannifton Road. The event is open to the public and will include live music, fan activations, red carpet player arrivals and free food and drink courtesy of CAA SCO. 50/50 tickets will also be available in the parking lot pre-game for purchase by the general public.

There will also be face-painting, bouncy castles, three inflatables, sign-making and more, for kids too pre-game.

Before puck drop, there will be a special pre-game laser show that includes player introductions.

The Senators are returning home in winning fashion after a 6-2 victory over Manitoba Saturday night as they head into their first home game at the renamed CAA Arena.

To purchase tickets for Wednesday's home opener, please click here or visit our Box Office between 11am-6pm on Tuesday and from 9am onwards on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.