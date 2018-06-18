Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa to Partner with Tampa Tarpons

June 18, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





TAMPA, Fla. - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has partnered with the Tampa Tarpons to host a benefit game for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at George M. Steinbrenner Field at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 22.

Tickets are available for sale starting at $5 and can be purchased by calling (813) 673-3060 or by visiting Ticketmaster.com . Complimentary tickets will also be offered to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and to the families of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay.

"My family has been a longtime supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and the impactful work it does with local youth," said Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal, general partner / vice chairperson of the New York Yankees. "We are grateful for our partnership with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, which shares our enthusiasm for positively influencing the lives of young people in our community."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay offers youth surrounded by negative influences positive alternatives and access to dedicated, trained, professionals who can guide them toward healthy lifestyles and positive life-changing goals.

The Tampa Tarpons were originally founded in 1957 and the team played through 1987. The current Tampa Tarpons team are the New York Yankees' Class-A Advanced affiliate. The affiliate has been playing in Tampa since 1994, winning five Florida State League championships and seven division titles. The club has had many Yankees legends come through its ranks on the way to the Majors, including current Yankees players Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres.

For more information regarding benefit game, please call (813) 673-3060 or visit www.tarponsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.