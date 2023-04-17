Semifinals Watch Parties Announced

Join us for our upcoming Bud Light Watch Parties! Watch parties are free to attend and are open to all ages. No tickets required. Food & beverages are available for purchase during the event.

Game 2 - Roanoke at Peoria

Friday, April 21

Doors open at 7:00, puck drops at 8:15

Berglund Center in Club 611 (Enter at Gate 12)

Game 3 - Roanoke at Peoria, If Necessary

Sunday, April 23

Doors open at 4:00, puck drops at 5:15

Berglund Center in Club 611 (Enter at Gate 12)

