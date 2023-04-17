Semifinals Watch Parties Announced
April 17, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
Join us for our upcoming Bud Light Watch Parties! Watch parties are free to attend and are open to all ages. No tickets required. Food & beverages are available for purchase during the event.
Game 2 - Roanoke at Peoria
Friday, April 21
Doors open at 7:00, puck drops at 8:15
Berglund Center in Club 611 (Enter at Gate 12)
Game 3 - Roanoke at Peoria, If Necessary
Sunday, April 23
Doors open at 4:00, puck drops at 5:15
Berglund Center in Club 611 (Enter at Gate 12)
