Semifinals Tickets On-Sale Now

Your Huntsville Havoc are 4 wins away from another SPHL Title and we need YOU in the stands this weekend as the Pack take on Roanoke in the SPHL Semifinals! Game 1 will take place on Thursday in Roanoke before the series shifts to the Rocket City for Game 2 on Saturday April 23rd and Game 3 Sunday April 24th (if necessary)!

Tickets for Saturday's Game 2 are on-sale NOW by calling the Havoc Office (256-518-6160), in-person at the VBC Box Office, and online via Ticketmaster.

Want to sit in the best seats in the house for Saturday's Game 2? Bid on 12 ice suite tickets, a benchwarmers experience, 12 Havoc pucks, and 12 Havoc koozies NOW on DASH.

Tickets for Playoff Game C (good for Sunday's if necessary Game 3, OR, Round 3 Home Game 1) are available for purchase ONLY at the VBC Box Office or Ticketmaster. If home game C is not played, you will receive a refund from your point of purchase.

