Semifinals Tickets Go on Sale Monday, April 17

The Rail Yard Dawgs semifinals schedule has been finalized for the SPHL President's Cup Playoffs. This will be a best of three game series with the winner advancing to the championship round. Game three will only be played if necessary. Dawgs postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota. Bud Light Watch Parties will be announced as they are finalized.

SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE:

GAME 1 - Wednesday, April 19 (7:05 P.M. EST) - Peoria at Roanoke

GAME 2 - Friday, April 21 (8:15 P.M. EST) - Roanoke at Peoria

GAME 3 - Sunday, April 23 (5:15 P.M. EST) - Roanoke at Peoria, if necessary

Tickets and parking passes for go on sale Monday, April 17 at 10:00 A.M. at Berglund Center box office and online. Parking will be $5.00 while spaces are available. Free shuttle service will continue to run from the Elmwood Park Garage. Season long parking and Club 611 passes will still be accepted throughout the playoffs.

If you purchased a Playoff Package, tickets labeled GAME C will be used for the home game on Wednesday, April 19. Please contact our office at 540-266-7343, Andrew@railyarddawgs.com or Warren@railyarddawgs.com with questions.

