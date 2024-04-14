Semifinal Schedule Announced

April 14, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke will face Huntsville in the semifinals (Round 2) of the 2024 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs! The Dawgs postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke.

Round two the best of three series with the third game only being played if necessary. If Game Three is not played, ticket and parking purchases will be automatically refunded to the payment method used at time of purchase. Single game tickets and parking passes will go on sale online Sunday, April 14 at 10:00 A.M. Patrons may also visit the box office beginning Monday, April 15 at 10:00 A.M. to purchase tickets in-person. Bud Light Watch Party details will be released as soon as possible.

Round Two, Game 1 - Wednesday, April 17 at Huntsville (7:30 CST, 8:30 EST)

Round Two, Game 2 - Friday, April 19 at Roanoke (7:05)

Round Two, Game 3 - Saturday, April 20 at Roanoke (7:05), if needed

If you purchased a playoff package, please discard tickets labeled "Round 2: Game 1." Tickets labeled "Round 2: Game 2â³ and Round 2: Game 3" should be used for their respective games. Please note that playoff packages are no longer on sale. From now through the end of playoffs, all single game ticket purchases must be completed online or at the box office. For questions about playoff packages or to book at group of 10+, please contact the Dawgs front office via email or at 540-266-7343 (x0) before the day of the game.

