Selman Returns from Injured List

August 25, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Shane Selman activated from Injured List

- Outfielder/first baseman Lawrence Butler placed on the Injured List

Selman, 24, has enjoyed a superb season in Lansing, batting .259/.370/.458 with nine doubles, two triples and nine home runs in 61 games. Drafted in the 21st round in 2019 from McNeese State, Selman batted .194 with zero roundtrippers in his first pro season, split between the Arizona League and New York-Penn League. 2021 has been a different story, with Selman peaking in July (.914 OPS in 17 games) and establishing himself as the Lugnuts' star leadoff hitter (.311/.456/.556 in 14 games as the No. 1 batter in the lineup) before landing on the Injured List on August 5.

The Lugnuts (45-51) play a doubleheader of two seven-inning games tonight beginning at 6:05 p.m. against the West Michigan Whitecaps (45-51, High-A affiliate - Tigers), opening a six-game series at Jackson® Field™. For more information, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.