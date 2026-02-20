Selina Gomez Couldn't Believe It
Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Major League Soccer Stories from February 20, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Forward Nonso Adimabua - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Mexican International Jonathan González - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Jose Earthquakes Renew KTVU FOX 2 Partnership to Re-Air Matches, Add Quakes Exclusive Magazine Show - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Opens 2026 MLS Season at Home against CF Montréal - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United FC at Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- MLS Cup Champions Set to Open Regular Season at LAFC - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC and Connect FM 91.5 Announce Punjabi Radio Broadcast Partnership - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Sellout for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo - LA Galaxy
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Partnership with WKMG News 6 - Orlando City SC
- Revolution Open 2026 MLS Regular Season at Nashville SC - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch 2026 MLS Campaign Hosting Chicago Fire FC at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- A New Journey: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at St. Louis City SC - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC in 2026 MLS Regular Season Opener - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Meets San Diego FC in 2026 Saturday's Season Opener - Club de Foot Montreal
- SKC Kicks off Season in San Jose on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville SC Acquires $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM) in Trade with LA Galaxy - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - LA Galaxy
- New York City FC Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Pick Kevin Pierre to a First Team Contract - New York City FC
- LAFC and Los Angeles Tourism Launch Landmark 3d Billboard in Seoul to Drive Korea Tune-In for 2026 Season Kickoff - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Nashville SC - LA Galaxy
- Andrei Chirila Earned his FC Cincinnati Debut Through his Strong Performance in Preseason - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2026 Campaign Saturday at Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Signs Defender Ethan Bartlow as a Free Agent - Sporting Kansas City
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Extends Head Coach Jesper Sørensen Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Name Darlington Nagbe Individual Development Coach - Columbus Crew SC
- Charlotte FC Elevates Crown Legacy FC Defender Morrison Agyemang to First Team Roster - Charlotte FC
- Prematch at the Park - FAQ - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Open 2026 Season with 1-1 Draw against Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Champions Cup - LA Galaxy
