"Select Your Seats" Event June 22
June 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
Season tickets for the 2018-19 season of the Laval Rocket are now on sale and to facilitate your seat(s) selection, the Rocket is inviting you at Place Bell this Friday, June 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Place Bell amphitheatre will be accessible for you to select your seats in person directly from the stands.
Information :
DATE : Friday, June 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
WHERE : Place Bell, 1950 rue Claude-Gagné, Laval, H7N 5H9
ENTRANCE : Please show up at the suites entrance.
NOTE : This event is not a tour of Place Bell, only the lower bowl will be available. The concourse will not be open to public.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2018
- "Select Your Seats" Event June 22 - Laval Rocket
- Sound Tigers Boost Excitement, Value for All Ticket Holders - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Goaltender Eddie Pasquale to One-Year Contract - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- "Select Your Seats" Event June 22
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract with Goaltender Etienne Marcoux
- Daniel Jacob Appointed Assistant Coach with the Laval Rocket
- Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract with Goaltender Etienne Marcoux
- Daniel Jacob Appointed Assistant Coach with the Laval Rocket