"Select Your Seats" Event June 22

Season tickets for the 2018-19 season of the Laval Rocket are now on sale and to facilitate your seat(s) selection, the Rocket is inviting you at Place Bell this Friday, June 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Place Bell amphitheatre will be accessible for you to select your seats in person directly from the stands.

Information :

DATE : Friday, June 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE : Place Bell, 1950 rue Claude-Gagné, Laval, H7N 5H9

ENTRANCE : Please show up at the suites entrance.

NOTE : This event is not a tour of Place Bell, only the lower bowl will be available. The concourse will not be open to public.

