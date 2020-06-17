Select Pit Spitters Tickets on Sale Thursday

Traverse City, MI - Starting tomorrow, Thursday, June 18 at 10:00am, patio tables and suites for all Michigan Northwoods League games at Turtle Creek Stadium go on sale! There are 57 games scheduled from July 1 - Sept. 2.

In addition to the 2019 Northwoods League Champion Traverse City Pit Spitters, two new teams have been created to allow for a baseball season in Northern Michigan. The Great Lakes Resorters and the Northern Michigan Dune Bears will call Turtle Creek Stadium home in 2020 as well.

All three teams will play a round-robin style schedule this season with each team playing 38 games of the 57-game schedule. The games will be limited to 500 fans per game, so ticket availability is limited.

The four-person patio tables are $90 each and come with wait service. The tables are located along the concourse and in the 4Front Porch. Fans also have the option of purchasing five-game and ten-game table packages for the season. A new addition to the table options this year is the "outdoor suite." Available for up to 12 people, this option allows for small groups to attend games in a socially distanced manner.

Indoor suites will also be available for sale. There are two options for suites, 12-person suites for $250 and 25-person suites for $500. These also come with wait service and fans in the suite level will be able to experience the newly renovated "Onyx Sports Suite." This is a reimagined space on the suite level with a new bar, TVs and leisure games.

Information on all of these options is available on the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com. Fans interested in patio tables or suites should call the front offices at 231.943.0100 to reserve their tickets. Individual game tickets will go on sale on a later date.

The Pit Spitters worked closely with the Grand Traverse County Health Dept, Grand Traverse Sheriff and Blair Township to develop a readiness plan which was submitted to the Northwoods League. The plan includes employee protocols, temperature screenings, new sanitation standards and more. It can be viewed on the club's website PitSpitters.com.

The first 250 fans on both the July 1 and July 2 games will receive replica Pit Spitters championships rings courtesy of 4Front Credit Union.

For more information on the teams, tickets and the complete 2020 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

