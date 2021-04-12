Segra Stadium to Host Pet Adoption Event April 24

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are partnering with local animal rescues and pet vendors to host an adoption event at Segra Stadium on Saturday, April 24th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. This event is free to the public and will coincide with the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for May Woodpeckers home games.

While inside the ballpark, fans can meet available dogs and cats from each rescue and fill out an application if interested in adopting. All patrons entering Segra Stadium must fill out a waiver upon entrance. The Woodpeckers will also be collecting items for attending rescues. Anyone who donates an item ($5 value or greater) from the list below will receive 10% off in The Birds' Nest Team Store. Items being requested are:

- Cleaning Products (Paper towels, disinfectant spray or wipes, etc.)

- Peanut Butter (JIF)

- Canned or Dry Dog & Cat Food

- Dog or Cat Treats

- Puppy Pads

Participating rescues and vendors are Operation Healing Whiskers, Mutts 2 Majesty Rescue, Caring Hearts for Canines, Lending Paws a Hand, Freedom German Shepherd Rescue, Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, Riverbark Veterinary Hospital and Pet Retreat, and Naturally Unleashed. Any rescues or vendors interested in participating, please contact the Woodpeckers front office at 910-339-1989 or by emailing us at woodpeckers@astros.com.

Pets are not allowed at this event except for dogs and cats with each respective rescue. The Birds' Nest Team Store will be open and concessions will be available for purchase. Masks are required when entering the ballpark.

The Woodpeckers will release their daily promotions and promotional calendar for the month of May prior to tickets going on sale. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11th against the visiting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.

