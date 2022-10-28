Segra Stadium to Host Annual "United for Veterans"

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the annual "United for Veterans" event on Friday, November 11th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Segra Stadium. This event is free, open to the public and will have activities for all ages.

United for Veterans will feature a resource fair that will bring dozens of organizations together, offering services for veterans and military families. Among these will be organizations providing education services, medical information, employment assistance, mental health care, housing, fitness, recreational activities and more.

Along with the resource fair, there will be family activities around the concourse and a "Woodpeckers Yard Sale," in which exclusive Woodpeckers jerseys and other items will be available for purchase. The Woodpeckers will also collect donations at this event for unhoused veterans. Anyone is welcome to bring donations such as shoes, handwarmers, paper towels, toilet paper and athletic clothing.

United for Veterans is one of over fifteen events happening in Cumberland County during Heroes Homecoming, a weeklong celebration of veterans and military families, organized by the Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Heroes Homecoming is honoring the "Heroes at Home," military families and spouses, along with veterans and active-duty members. Heroes Homecoming kicks off on Saturday, November 5th with the annual Veterans Day parade, and festivities continue through Saturday, November 12th.

For more information about United for Veterans or other upcoming events, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

