Segra Park High School Baseball Slate Announced

Columbia, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced the schedule of high school baseball games to be played at Segra Park in 2020. Segra Park will host seven high school games over the course of the next two months, starting March 9 and ending April 22.

Gates for each game will open 30 minutes prior to first pitch. A concession stand will be open and serving a limited menu at each of the games for fans in attendance.

Tickets for these games can be purchased at the gates prior to the game. Prices vary and are controlled by the respective home teams. The full schedule is below:

Date Time Home Team Away Team

Monday, March 9 7:00 pm Cardinal Newman Hammond

Wednesday, March 11 6:30 pm River Bluff North Augusta

Friday, March 13 6:30 pm Lexington Gilbert

Saturday, March 14 4:00 pm Lexington Spring Valley

Saturday, March 14 6:30 pm Gilbert Spring Valley

Thursday, March 19 7:00 pm Saluda HS Gray Collegiate

Wednesday, April 22 6:30 pm North Central Great Falls

For tickets and more information on other events at Segra Park, including the Fireflies 2020 season opener on April 9, call the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, visit the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park or visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

