See-Saw Game Ends with Renegades Loss

In what was an intense back and forth game, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws were able to pull out the victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades, 7-6 on Wednesday night at Dutchess Stadium.

Heavy rain delayed the game by a half an hour, so the game started at 7:30.

Anderson Munoz of the Renegades was not as effective as he had been, allowing two earned runs in the first inning. An additional run would score off of a Saul Torres error. The Renegades would get a run back in the bottom of the first thanks to an Elijah Dunham sacrifice fly.

The Renegades would strike back in back to back frames, getting one run in the bottom of the 4th from an Eduardo Torrealba RBI single. They would then get two runs in the bottom of the 5th from a two-run home run off the bat of Austin Wells. That would put the Renegades ahead of the BlueClaws, 4-3.

In the top of the next inning, the BlueClaws managed to score three runs off newcomer Nelvin Correa. Matt Minick came on in relief, and he was electric, throwing 2.2 innings and striking out seven.

In the bottom of the 7th, the Renegades scored two runs off of a James Nelson RBI single up the middle to tie the game at 6 a piece.

Minnick was pulled in the top of the 9th for Nelson Alvarez, who allowed a run. Minnick took the loss to fall to 3-1.

The Renegades weren't able to muster up a run in the bottom frame of the 9th, ending the game at 7-6. Tom Sutera (3-2) earned the win and Blake Brown picked up his sixth save.

The Renegades and BlueClaws meet again tomorrow at 7:05.

