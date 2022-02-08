Secure Your Tickets for Opening Night on Friday, April 8th

Come celebrate with us! The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to open the season at home on Friday, April 8th against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A Yankees). Fans are encouraged to purchase a ticket package to secure their seats to Opening Night at FirstEnergy Stadium. We cannot wait to entertain you and your crew with the top-prospects in baseball and the best entertainment in the area this summer at FirstEnergy Stadium, America's Classic Ballpark!

The R-Phils will have an exclusive opening night giveaway! The first 3,000 adults to enter America's Classic Ballpark will receive a 'R-Phils long-sleeved t-shirt' to commemorate the 55th Opening Day as an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Since 1967, Reading has been the Double-A farm system of Philadelphia - the longest standing affiliation in all of Minor League Baseball. Fans can thank Penn State Health St. Joseph and Carpenter for the T-shirt.

Tickets will go fast for the first weekend of the season from Friday, April 8-Sunday April 10. The R-Phils encourage all fans that are interested in celebrating Opening Weekend with us to utilize a ticket plan to obtain the hottest ticket. Don't miss out on an opportunity to get in on the action!

Option A: A mini plan, with as little commitment as four games, can allow spectators to choose opening night before any others have access to securing seats. This is a great way to make sure you have access to all the best specialty games as well, including the Morning Game and Harley Night.

Option B: With the purchase of a General Admission 10 Pack, fans get two free passes to Opening Night. This package is 10 undated tickets to be used during the 2022 season in addition to the Opening Night passes for $60. although general admission seating can be crowded in a full house!

Option C: A half or full season membership gives the opportunity to select games and seats in advance! There's no better investment or savings than with the season ticket package. This comes with your choice of seats, flexible billing options, and numerous in-stadium discounts! Your season tickets will allow you to have the best access and opportunity to score all the great giveaway items!

Option D: Flex bank packages give everyone the chance to purchase now and schedule later ; as late as day of game. Packages start with as little as 10 vouchers that can be exchanged at any time for your convenience! Although we recommend securing Opening Night as soon as possible! The Flex Bank lets you use the number of tickets you need when you need them. You will have an online Flex Bank account which allows you to use your bank of ticket "vouchers" to redeem for game tickets when you need them. You can also reserve your game tickets from your Flex Bank by contacting the ticket office or redeeming in person at the stadium.

Option E: Groups of 20 or more can book their outing for Opening night or weekend to get their space reserved. This can include admission to our reserved seating or one of our many hospitality areas. The R-Phils make group outings easy with access to large picnic areas, space in the shade, and a two and a half hour all-you- can-eat buffet!

It's a fantastic and safe family outing to plan or a perfect date night with a loved one. Don't miss out on opportunities for affordable, family entertainment with FREE parking always.

The rest of the 2022 promotional schedule and "On Sale" date for individual game tickets will be announced at a later time. Please call 610-370-BALL for all ticket related inquiries or visit rphils.com.

The R-Phils cannot wait for another season of baseball at America's Classic Ballpark to begin on Friday, April 8th versus the competitive Somerset Patriots of the New York Yankees. We are so appreciative of the community support and we look forward to hosting you and your family this summer. Jump in early on ticket packages and join us as we reminisce about the warm, sunny times and get excited for the memories we will make together at the ballpark in 2022.

