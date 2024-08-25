Second Touchdown by Spieker Gives Als the Lead I CFL
August 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Cole Spieker makes an incredible catch in the end zone to give the Alouettes the lead
