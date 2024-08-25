Sports stats



Montreal Alouettes

Second Touchdown by Spieker Gives Als the Lead I CFL

August 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Cole Spieker makes an incredible catch in the end zone to give the Alouettes the lead
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from August 25, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central