Second Straight Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

After not being able to finish a game at Funko Field against the Everett Aquasox, the Emeralds get rained and sleeted out of their Opening Night against the Spokane Indians.

Fans who have a ticket(s) for the rained-out game are eligible to exchange their ticket for a future game at the value their ticket(s) were purchased at. Fans must have proof of ticket order to exchange. Proof of ticket order includes confirmation email, ticket attached to a patron account, or physical printed ticket.

Tickets can ONLY be exchanged in person or over the phone at the Emeralds Ticket Office.

Follow the Emeralds on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date with when the Emeralds will make up the game.

