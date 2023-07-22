Second Shutout Loss Stuns Cardinals

Springfield, MO - A near-repeat of last night's shutout loss to Arkansas, the Cardinals (9-11, 43-46) fell 3-0 to the Travelers (12-7, 57-31) Saturday night at Hammons Field. Arkansas leads the series 3-2.

Decisions:

W: RHP Kyle Tyler (6-7)

L: RHP Brandon Komar (1-6)

S: RHP Jorge Benitez (1)

Notables:

RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson had another outstanding outing in relief tonight, tossing 2.0 IP allowing 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, and striking out 4

On Deck:

Sunday, July 23, 6:05pm - SPR RHP Alex Cornwell (0-0, 5.79) vs. ARK RHP Shawn Semple (2-3, 5.85)

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

