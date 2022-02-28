Second Portage Central Alum Joins Growlers as Outfielder Zach MacDonald Signs

February 28, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers have signed another local product to the 2022 roster. The Portage Central High School graduate will be the third Portage Central alum joining the Growlers after his first season of Division One baseball this spring at Miami University in Ohio.

MacDonald becomes the second Michigan native and Miami Redhawk to sign for the team this summer, with pitcher Carson Byers. The right-handed batting outfielder was ranked as a top 10 recruit in the state of Michigan in the class of 2021; at Portage Central, MacDonald was team captain and led the team statistically in batting average on-base percentage and runs.

Zach will have an entire season to develop into an even better player this spring under Miami head coach Danny Hayden in the always competitive MAC conference. MacDonald makes up the trio of Kalamazoo area natives on the 2022 roster alongside Carson Byers and Gavin Brasosky.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.